Congress Leader Udit Raj Furious At Journalist who Come to home for Interview Congress MPs got angry on the journalist for asking the question related to Rehana-Mia Khalifa

Congress Leader Udit Raj Furious At Journalist who Come to home for Interview

A video of Congress leader Udit Raj has surfaced on social media in which he is seen arguing with a journalist. Actually, journalist Abhay Pratap Singh asked a question in the video, on which Udit Raj appeared fuming. The journalist’s question was based on the tweets of Rehana and Mia Khalifa. Actually, MP Udit Raj had also reacted to the tweets of Rehana and Mia Khalifa during the farmers’ movement.

Seeking clarification on his statement, the journalist questioned the BJP leader that ‘BJP is promoting Kangana, now if no other actor-actress is found, then now Congress will promote Mia Khalifa and Rehana. Now Rehana will contest elections, Mia Khalifa will contest for Congress?’

Hearing this question, Congress leader Udit Raj said- ‘Hey brother, it is such that what does Mia Khalifa-Rehana have to do with the country and Congress?’ To this the journalist countered that ‘Sir, you have tweeted.’ Responding to this, Udit Raj said- ‘Listen, brother, when Rehana had tweeted, who reacted first? IT cell did it.

The journalist said- ‘If you are creating an atmosphere against the country, then you will have to do it.’ In such a situation, Udit Raj shouted – ‘Hey what happens with a tweet? I know Hollywood inside out. He is truly an artist at heart, be it Mia Khalifa or anyone else.

On this the journalists started saying- ‘But Mia Khalifa is not a Hollywood actress.’ On hearing this, Udit Raj started saying- ‘Hey man, don’t talk like this about Mia Khalifa. You are talking about Mia Khalifa again and again.’

The journalist told Udit Raj, ‘You have got the spice, no sir from there.’ Udit Raj says angrily- ‘Where have we got the masala from there? Don’t ask the IT cell of BJP. Don’t argue, answer. Who tweeted first?’ In response, the journalist said- ‘You did it sir. According to you fools did.

‘ Udit Raj says- ‘Yes, if the fools did it, then ask the fools.’ The journalist turned to Udit Raj and said- ‘So you too have become a fool?’ Udit Raj was shocked to hear this and said – ‘Don’t be bullshit, you are a stupid man, you are a fool. Run away with your sackcloth, don’t be seen again. This is some way. Not letting you answer.

Let me tell you, after pop star Rehana, Mia Khalifa also shared pictures related to the Protest on social media regarding the ongoing farmer movement in the country. After which Udit Raj also did a tweet. He had said in his post- ‘The faces of the parasitic and selfish Tendulkar, Akshay, Devgan etc. were exposed by the tweets of pop stars Rihanna and Greta. If there is a Congress government tomorrow, we will lick its soles. They have nothing to do with humanity and the country.