Congress leader was planning to kill BJP MLA, all captured in the video

A video in Karnataka is becoming increasingly viral these days. In the video, a man is heard ‘planning to kill’ a BJP MLA. It is being said about the person that he is the leader of Congress, and is talking about killing him due to enmity with the BJP leader.

The name of the Congress leader is Gopalkrishna. Gopalakrishna can be seen in the video talking of “murdering” and “eliminating” BJP’s Karnataka MLA SR Vishwanath. The video clip shows Gopalakrishna purportedly planning the murder of Vishwanath, who is the MLA from Yelahanka in Karnataka.

The video going viral is of three minutes. According to India Today, the video shows the Congress leader having a conversation with another person. In the video, it can be heard saying- “Kill it, finish the MLA. Let it be one crore rupees. Ok. Let’s finish, no one should know…it must remain among us.”

Plot to assassinate a sitting BJP MLA & chairman of BDA SR vishwanath being probed by crime branch. Congress leader Gopalkrishna has been detained and is being questioned. A video is now out where he talks of his plan to kill the MLA and make it a swift & secret op. pic.twitter.com/c42OZi3Ot3 — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) December 1, 2021

Regarding this matter, the police said that it is being ascertained when the video is from. Police is probing the matter for further action. The war of words between the Congress and the BJP has also intensified in the state over this video. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gyanendra said that the state police has taken the matter seriously. MLA Vishwanath has also spoken to him on this issue.

He said- “I came to know about the video last night. The police will decide on registering the FIR. We will think about providing security. The intelligence department will decide on this. The police is investigating the matter.

At the same time, the police has also detained Congress leader Gopalkrishna for questioning him in this case. It is being told that the crime branch is investigating the matter.