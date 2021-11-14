Congress leader’s taunt on PM Modi’s cutout in Bhopal, said- So now Modi’s stature has increased even more than Lord Birsa Munda?

Actually, a hoarding shows Birsa Munda and Shivraj Singh with the PM. In this, the cutout of PM is bigger than that of Birsa Munda. Regarding this, Congress’s Srinivas Biwi tweeted, “So now Modi’s stature has increased even more than Lord Birsa Munda?

Security agencies are on alert from ground to command regarding PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhopal. Shivraj government is preparing to make his visit historic. A plan is being made to welcome them with tribal tradition. Hoardings have been put up everywhere for the PM. On one such hoarding, the Congress leader has taunted the BJP government.

Actually, a hoarding shows Birsa Munda and Shivraj Singh with the PM. In this, the cutout of PM is bigger than that of Birsa Munda. Regarding this, Congress’s Srinivas Biwi tweeted, “So now Modi’s stature has increased even more than Lord Birsa Munda? The special thing is that the Prime Minister’s visit on November 15 is happening on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, who has attained the status of God. On this occasion, there will be many programs at Jamboree ground. But one event would be even more special. There will be an exhibition of tribal heroes.

Keep in mind that Birsa Munda has the status of God. He was born in November 1870. Under the leadership of Birsa Munda, Mundas agitated for waiver of rent from the British. He was arrested in 1895 and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in the Hazaribagh Central Prison. After being freed from imprisonment, he declared an armed revolution against the British. He died in the prison of Ranchi in the year 1900.

So now Modi’s stature, God

Is Birsa bigger than Munda? pic.twitter.com/1E5iRuAcOg — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 14, 2021

What is the big deal when Lord Shri Ram can take hold of his finger pic.twitter.com/npPVSZJwn2 — Poni JAT Haryana Aala??? (@Poni07Jat) November 14, 2021

On the other hand, Ashutosh took a jibe on social media and wrote – These are the Dashavatars of Vishnu, their stature is bigger than Brahma. Another wrote – In the morning the tribal society will give the answer. Vilas Pavara said that this is an insult to Earth Aba, Kranti Surya Birsa Munda and the entire tribal society. Will the government apologize? One took a sarcasm – He could not become big with his deeds, right from Photoshop. Pony Jat wrote – What is the big deal when Lord Shri Ram can be taken with his finger.

Sumit Yaduvanshi wrote – According to blind devotees, Modi is God. However, a user showed a mirror to Srinivas in support of the PM. He said that Modi is speaking as if he has grown up playing with you, the sanskar is right, why do you even call elders in your house by name.