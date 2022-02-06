congress ludhiana rally rahul gandhi said punjab is in cm channi blood

Rahul Gandhi, who reached Ludhiana to campaign for Congress for Punjab elections, praised CM Charanjit Singh Channi fiercely. Addressing the rally, he said that Punjab is in Channi’s blood. Punjab will be seen in the blood that comes out after cutting them.

Before declaring CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face, Rahul Gandhi said that Channi comes from a poor family. They understand poverty. Rahul said- “Chani ji is from poor house, understands poverty. understand deeply. We have come out of poverty and there is Punjab in our heart and blood… you will see it after cutting it, blood will come out, Punjab will be visible in it”.

While praising CM Channi further in the rally, the Congress leader said that even after becoming CM, Channi did not show arrogance. Targeting PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that like Channi goes among people, have you ever seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi or UP CM Yogi Adityanath going among people?

Rahul did not stop here, he was also seen taunting PM Modi for help. He said that he has ever seen Modi helping people on the road. He is not a prime minister but a king.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had reached Ludhiana on Sunday to announce the candidate for the post of Punjab CM. Where he praised his leaders fiercely. During this, Rahul Gandhi also praised Sidhu fiercely. Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said- “Political leader is prepared by struggles, Congress party has no shortage of diamonds…, it is not easy to find diamonds from among diamonds. You know when I met Sidhu ji for the first time, even Sidhu ji doesn’t know when I met him for the first time. Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu met for 40 years. Rahul Gandhi was in Doon School then. Navjot Singh Sidhu then came to play in Doon School”.