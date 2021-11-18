Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar calls Kangana Ranaut dance girl on her controversy statement | Congress leaders furious over Kangana Ranaut’s independence remark, called the actress a ‘dance waali’

I don’t pay attention to them

Vijay Wadettiwar said that if any dance girl (Nachnewali) makes such remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, then I do not give them any attention. 9 out of 10 people talk about him in the wrong way. So there is no need to talk about them.

There was a lot of ruckus about the independence statement

Not only this, the Congress leader said that if you spit on the sun, it falls on your face. Let us tell you that there was a lot of ruckus about Kangana Ranaut’s statement of independence. Due to this, there was also a demand to withdraw the Padma Shri award from Kangana Ranaut.

What did Kangana Ranaut say

Let us tell you that during a discussion on a TV channel, Kangana Ranaut had said that in 1947, freedom was given in begging. The real independence came in the year 2014 which was achieved under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Controversial statement again given justifying the statement

After this, Kangana Ranaut justified her statement and said that begging for one more cheek does not give freedom.