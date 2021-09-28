Congress MLA demands floor test: Sidhu resigns Q: Punjab Congress crisis Congress MLA demands floor test in Punjab Assembly Congress will be divided into three groups Will the Channi government get it?

With a big and tough decision, the Congress High Command had found a way to end the feud in the Congress. Fulfilling the wish of Navjyot Singh Sidhu, Capt. Amarinder Singh was snatched from the Chief Minister’s chair. Charanjit Singh Channy became the new Chief Minister on September 20, but Sidhu’s aspirations were still pending. They didn’t get exactly what they wanted from the high command. This is the reason why in just eight days, Sidhu threw such dice that the High Command was stunned today. Now the demand for floor test is increasing in Punjab.It is surprising that only Congress MLAs want to test the floor of the Congress government. During the day-long commotion on Tuesday, Capt Amarinder Singh Camp MLAs demanded a floor test in the Assembly. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had demanded a floor test on the day of swearing in of the new chief minister. In such a situation, the question arises as to whether the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy can save his government if there is a floor test in the Assembly. Now what is the equation of each faction of Punjab Congress divided into three groups? Let’s try to understand.

117 Assembly seats in Punjab

There are 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly. 59 seats are required for a majority. The Congress had won 77 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections. Later some more MLAs joined the party. Now in today’s situation, where the Congress party is divided into three parts, it is one camp of Captain Amarinder Singh, another camp Navjyot Singh Sidhu and a third camp Charanjit Singh Channi. All three leaders claim to have a majority of MLAs but only 77 MLAs. And if you want to pass the floor test, you need the support of 59 MLAs. So out of these three camps there are 59 MLAs or not?

Sidhu’s power show a week ago

About a week ago, Navjot Singh Sidhu had invited party MLAs for breakfast at his Amritsar residence. About 62 Congress MLAs reached their residences. After that, Sidhu reached the Golden Temple along with the ministers and MLAs. It was not only a meeting but also a show of strength. Sidhu claimed that the number of MLAs who reached his residence by two buses is 70.

Understand math from numbers

On the other hand, local sources said that Sidhu’s meeting was attended by 45 MLAs including 4 Cabinet Ministers – Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Satisfied Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukh Sarkaria and Charanjit Singh Channy. Thus, showing the strength of Sidhu, the number of legislative parties gathered in this meeting has remained within 50. In addition, it was said that most of the MLAs who appeared with Navjyot Singh Sidhu were from his Madha constituency. Congress has 22 out of 25 seats in Madha constituency. Malwa, which remains very important from a political point of view, has 40 out of 69 seats held by the Congress. Now there are only 10-12 MLAs left after these two. Which are being said in support of Channy.

Which of the three camps is dominant?

Now a little more understanding is needed here. Speaking of the three Punjab Congress camps, the magic number of 59 is not seen with any of the camps at present. Navjyot Singh Sidhu’s side certainly has the support of 45-50 MLAs, which is the highest. At the same time, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has the support of only 15-20 MLAs. Only those MLAs should know what is in the hearts of the MLAs now, but it is clear from the political situation in front of them that Sidhu’s stature in Punjab politics has increased.

There is nothing special about Charanjit Singh’s court

Where is the newly appointed Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channy in all this? Yes, you can’t keep them out of the discussion. The Congress High Command tried to balance him by making him the Dalit Chief Minister in Punjab, but when Channy took two steps forward on the political pitch and started making decisions, perhaps no one could digest it. It is being speculated that Sidhu may have resigned as Punjab Congress president. But the question is whether Channy can save the government if the floor test is done.

Immediate resignation after Sidhu’s resignation

Following the resignation of Navjyot Singh Sidhu, there are a large number of resignations in Punjab. After the resignation of Congress President Navjyot Singh Sidhu, Gautam Seth has resigned as the General Secretary of Punjab Congress. Meanwhile, Yoginder Dhingra has also resigned as Punjab Congress general secretary. Earlier, just hours after Sidhu’s resignation, Razia Sultana, another minister in the Punjab government, resigned in solidarity with him. Only then did the demand for floor tests begin. Looking at the statistics, it is clear that none of these three camps have enough MLAs to cross the magic number of 59.

