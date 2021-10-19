Congress MLA sat on a dharna in the police station in favor of alcoholics, said – children do drink alcohol

The police had arrested some people for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, but the Congress MLAs came to the police station to stage a dharna to get the children freed.

A video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which Congress MLA from Shergarh assembly in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, Meena Kanwar is seen sitting on a dharna at the police station. Her husband Umaid Singh Champawat and family members are also present with her.

In fact, the police had arrested some people for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, but the Congress MLA came to the police station to stage a dharna to get these children released and they said that all the children drink.

Congress MLA Meena Kanwar says that I had requested the police to release my relative’s son and those living with him, but they did not agree. The police misbehaved with me and my husband. I demand strict action against the concerned policemen. The SP has assured action.

At the same time, people say that when the police stopped the young man, he was wielding political influence. After this the police cut his challan. Angered by this, the Congress MLA reached the police station and sat on a dharna.

According to the information received, the Congress MLA was not accepting the child’s mistake and was trying to justify the young man’s drinking by arguing that everyone’s children drink, no matter what children are there, what does it matter, If it took a little…!

Public service is like this!! Amazing!! Everybody takes the kids. What’s the problem if you drink a little bit of alcohol? Angered by the challan of the poor drunk relative, the MLA sat in the police station. Madam is MLA of Rajasthan Congress. @ashokgehlot51 #druck #MLAMeena @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/FvFBU3bNEy — lokesh singh (@reporterlokesh) October 18, 2021

According to the information received, there has been a heated argument between the MLA’s husband and the policemen in the police station regarding this issue, while the MLA’s husband is being accused that he had threatened the policemen before going to the police station.