Congress MP Dr Udit Rajs Controversial statement said PMs gimmick proved that the Pulwama incident itself was done

Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj has tweeted targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In which he has said that the PM himself has also got the Pulwama incident done.

On January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to take part in a rally in Ferozepur, Punjab. But there he had to return due to a lapse in his security arrangements. In fact, some protesters there did not allow his convoy to go ahead. At the same time, Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj has described this incident as a gimmick of the PM. He tweeted that the Pulwama incident was also done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After this tweet of his, users are furious at him.

Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj has made a total of three tweets. He has written in the first tweet that ‘PM Modi’s gimmick has now confirmed that for the hunger of power, the Pulwama incident itself was done’. He wrote in the second tweet, ‘Under the guise of PM Modi’s security gimmick, the shop of hypocrites and worship started running’.

At the same time, in the third tweet, he has said ‘Till now Hindus were in danger, now Modi ji is there’. By commenting on these tweets made by Udit Raj, users are criticizing him fiercely. One user has written, ‘You people are the same ones who call the army chief as street raid gunda. Have some shame Congressmen. PM Modi is not only of BJP but he is the PM of our country. You are running an anti-national campaign against Modi, in which you will not succeed. The country will not forgive you. You are a traitor.

PM Modi’s gimmick has now confirmed that for the hunger of power, the Pulwama incident itself was done. — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) January 8, 2022

So another user said, ‘What a gimmick Udit ji, when a bullet is fired, then they say that there was a security lapse. You don’t know whether your party has lost 2 people? Because of some such gimmick, which we call security’.

You people are the ones who called the army chief a goonda of street chanting. Do some shame Congress yo. PM Modi is not only the PM of BJP but he is the PM of our country. You will not be. The country will not forgive you. You are a traitor to the country. — Gajanan Rathod (@Gajanan37741151) January 8, 2022

At the same time, someone wrote, ‘If Udit Raj’s words are to be believed, then the Congress that got Indira Gandhi killed was the Congress that got Rajiv Gandhi killed. They conspired and got their prime ministers killed for the hunger for power. On the other hand a user said ‘hungry for power… who is better than you, then you changed the party’.

Let us tell you, on January 5, the Prime Minister’s convoy was stuck for about 15-20 minutes on the flyover located about 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, Punjab. His convoy was stopped by some protesters.