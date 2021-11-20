Congress MP Manish Tewari, furious for calling Imran his elder brother, said this by mentioning the martyrdom of soldiers in Poonch

Congress MP Manish Tewari said that Imran Khan is part of the system which sends arms and narcotics to Punjab. He said that have we forgotten the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon?

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu went to Kartarpur on Saturday and also gave birth to controversies with him. During this, Sidhu told Pak PM Imran Khan as his elder brother. On this statement of Sidhu, the opposition not only made a ruckus, but now the Congress leaders are also criticizing Sidhu for this.

Senior Congress leader and MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said Imran Khan may be someone’s brother, but for India, he is part of the system that sends arms and narcotics to Punjab. Sends terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir. Have we forgotten the martyrdom of our jawans in Poonch so soon?

This is not the first time that Manish Tewari has taken a dig at Sidhu or the policies of Congress. He has also targeted Congress leaders in the Punjab Congress controversy. Just a few days ago, Rahul Gandhi had also targeted the debate on Hindu religion and Hindutva, saying that he is getting confused by this debate.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu offered prayers at Pakistan’s Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara and stressed on “opening a new chapter of friendship” and trade between the two countries. The pilgrimage to the gurdwara was suspended in March last year due to the outbreak of Covid. The Kartarpur Corridor has been reopened for pilgrims on Tuesday.

After the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after a gap of 20 months, the Imran Khan government of Pakistan has praised Sidhu’s role for it. Sidhu was kept out of the batch led by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi that had visited the gurdwara on November 18.

Sidhu has been in controversies in the past also regarding Pakistan and Imran Khan. The BJP has also been targeting Sidhu for attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Imran Khan government.