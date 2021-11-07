congress mp rahul gandhi answered what would he do first after becoming pm

Recently, some school students from Tamil Nadu met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence. During this he had long conversations with the school students. During the conversation, when Rahul Gandhi was asked what would be the first thing you would do after becoming the Prime Minister, he replied without delay that he would first give reservation to women.

Actually, Rahul Gandhi had gone on a tour of Tamil Nadu recently. During that time he had met with the children of St. Joseph’s School in Moolagumudu, Tamil Nadu. Recently, the students of the same school had come to visit Delhi. Those children who came to Delhi also met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his official residence. The Congress MP also shared a video of his meeting with school children on his social media account.

In a video shared on Twitter, a man accompanying school students praised Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for supporting the farmers’ movement and said it was showing your support in favor of the people. In the meantime, a person also asked him that what will be the first order you will give after becoming the Prime Minister, then he replied that he will give reservation to women.

Interaction and dinner with friends from St. Joseph’s Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari (TN). Their visit made Diwali even more special. This confluence of cultures is our country’s biggest strength and we must preserve it. pic.twitter.com/eNNJfvkYEH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2021

Apart from this, Rahul Gandhi said that if someone asks me what one thing you will teach a child, then I will teach them to be humble. Because being humble develops your understanding. During this, he asked the guests who came to his house that what are your plans for dinner. So those people said that we will make some arrangements. On this, Rahul Gandhi urged the guests to eat Chole Bhature. After this, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Chole Bhature with the guests who came home.

Rahul Gandhi kept on talking to the guests at the dinner table as well. During this, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also met the school students. The students wished Priyanka Gandhi a happy Diwali by singing a song. Rahul Gandhi shared the video of his meeting with school students on his Twitter account and wrote that he had a conversation with friends of St. Joseph’s school and had dinner together. Their meeting made Diwali even more special. This confluence of cultures is the biggest strength of our country and we should preserve it.