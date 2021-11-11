congress mp shashi tharoor got furious over protesting against his tweet on bjp leader lk advani birthday

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had tweeted and congratulated senior BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday on October 8. After which many social media users protested on his tweet. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor got furious over the protest over wishing the BJP leader on his birthday and retaliated by tweeting him one after the other. Along with this, in his tweet, he also reminded of what Mahatma Gandhi had said about politics.

In fact, on the occasion of LK Advani’s birthday, a social media user had congratulated him on his birthday by posting a picture of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with BJP leader. Sharing the same tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote that hearty congratulations to a good man, a gentleman of politics and a leader of courtesy. Along with this, he also added the Twitter trend going on the birthday of Lal Krishna Advani in his tweet. Many social media users had given their feedback and objected to this tweet of his.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hit back fiercely when he opposed the tweet made by him on the birthday of the BJP leader. He targeted the protesting people by tweeting one after the other. In his tweet, Shashi Tharoor wrote that I am shocked by the opposition to the birthday greetings to Lal Krishna Advani. Has civilization completely disappeared from our politics? Gandhiji taught us to respect our political opponents as well. Looks like I’ve been made a Sangh supporter now!

I am frankly appalled by the vicious backlash against my birthday greetings toLK Advaniji. Has civility disappeared entirely from our political discourse?Gandhiji taught us to respect&honour the humanity in our political opponents. It seems that now makes me a Sanghi sympathiser! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 11, 2021

In another tweet, Shashi Tharoor also wrote that Gandhiji actually taught us to fight with sin but he also taught that to love and embrace the sinner too. Non-violence is a positive state of love and of doing good even for the one who does evil. While good and evil are Gandhian words I cannot use easily but I condemn intolerance on both sides.

Apart from this, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote in another tweet that while opposing his political stand, I will continue to congratulate LK Advani and Prime Minister Modi. In my 40 years of writing, it is clear what I believe in. Only those who have not read me can call me a Sanghi. My values ​​will not be left to them.