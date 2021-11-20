congress navjot singh sidhu reached kartarpur pakistan and said imran khan is like an elder brother Elder brother told PM Imran; BJP’s Patra said

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who reached Kartarpur, once again showing his love for Pakistan, described Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan like an elder brother. On this, Sambit Patra said that this statement is not accidental, it is a thought-out pattern.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu reached Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Saturday. During this, he also offered prayers after reaching the Gurudwara. On reaching Kartarpur, he was received by the officials sent by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. During the reception, Navjot Singh Sidhu once again showed his love for Pakistan and described Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan like an elder brother.

A video of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu calling Imran Khan his elder brother has also surfaced. It can be clearly seen in the video that Navjot Singh crosses the Indian border on the Kartarpur corridor and enters the Pakistani border. During this, the soldiers of Pakistani Rangers standing there welcome him. Then Mohammad Latif, CEO of Kartarpur Sahib also reaches to meet him.

During the meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Latif said that I welcome you on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan. On this Navjot Singh Sidhu said that I am very grateful. Imran Khan is my elder brother. He gave a lot of love. During this, Mohd Latif, CEO of Kartarpur Sahib welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu and all the Congress leaders and ministers accompanying him with garlands.

In Kartarpur, BJP attacked Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress for calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as elder brother. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress veteran and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu should go to Pakistan and do not glorify Imran Khan, do not praise Pakistan, this cannot happen. He also said that today Sidhu addressed Imran Khan as elder brother and said that I love him very much. This is a matter of concern for crores of Indians.

#WATCH , Gurdaspur, Punjab: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu responds to questions on BJP’s answer to him calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan his ‘big brother’. He says, “Let BJP say whatever they want…” pic.twitter.com/QU0mY4Nd1v — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Apart from this, he said that this is a kind of method of the Congress party. Salman Khurshid, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Rashid Alvi and above all Rahul Gandhi, they all abuse Hinduism and Hindutva. On the other hand, Sidhu gives statements in the interest of Pakistan. This is no coincidence. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also tweeted Sidhu’s video and wrote that Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his elder brother. Last time he had hugged the Army Chief of Pakistan, General Bajwa. Is it still any surprise that the Gandhi family chose Sidhu, a Pakistani lover, over Amarinder Singh.

However, while presenting a clarification on the statement calling Imran Khan brother, Sidhu surrounded the BJP fiercely. Talking to reporters after returning from Kartarpur Sahib, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that whatever BJP wants, what should I do. Let them make whatever allegations they want to make. I have nothing to do with his allegations.

It is worth noting that in the year 2018, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who came to attend the swearing-in of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, hugged Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Not only this, he also praised Imran Khan fiercely. Apart from this, on the occasion of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor in 2019, he also read aloud in the glory of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.