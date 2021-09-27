Congress not satisfied with Facebook’s pause on Instagram Kids

Facebook announced on Monday it would be “pausing” work on its Instagram for kids app, following weeks of mounting pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to scrap the app. But many lawmakers are not satisfied with the pause, calling for a complete halt to development on Facebook.

In a statement released Monday, Democrats in the House and Senate called Facebook’s decision to halt development of an Instagram product targeted at children under the age of 13 as “inadequate.” Four lawmakers signed the statement, including Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA).

“Facebook has completely lost the benefit of the doubt when it comes to protecting youth online and should abandon this project entirely,” the statement said.

Facebook’s reversal comes after new reporting NS wall street journal Claiming that the company conducted several studies that identified harmful apps like Instagram when used by young people, especially teenage girls. In light of this reporting, censors Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for hearings on the Senate Commerce Committee for this week to grill company executives on their research.

“Facebook’s blocking of ‘Instagram Kids’ is a right step towards ensuring a safe environment, but there is still a lot to be done,” Blackburn said in a statement on Monday. “Big Tech’s pattern of choosing profit over the well-being of young users is extremely worrying and we must hold them accountable.”

Facebook’s global head of security, Antigone Davis, is set to testify Thursday at a hearing titled “Protecting Children Online: Facebook, Instagram and the Harm of Mental Health.”

For now, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said the company will continue to talk with parents and safety groups before moving on to Instagram for kids. But it is unclear how long the announced “stagnation” on development will continue.