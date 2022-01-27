Congress played Brahmin card to woo voters in Uttarakhand Assembly Election

Uttarakhand Assembly Election: National Brahmin Yuvjan Sabha appreciated the decision and said that we will support the Congress in the election.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: The Congress party, which is out of power in Uttarakhand, is now taking the help of Brahmin card to form its government. The party has said that if it comes to power, it will form a commission. Congress’ election campaign chief in Uttarakhand Harish Rawat has said that a commission will be set up to study the economic and social condition of Brahmins if the party comes to power in the state in March. Voting is to be held here on February 14.

“If voted to power, we will constitute a commission to study the socio-economic condition of Brahmins and launch welfare schemes based on the findings,” the former chief minister told reporters in Dehradun on Wednesday. He said that the Congress government had earlier started a pension scheme of Rs 500 for Teerth Purohits (priests of important temples), but the BJP government stopped it.

“We will also install idols of Lord Parashuram at all religious centers in the state,” the veteran Congress leader said. Lord Parashuram is a Brahmin deity. Appreciating this promise of the party, Rashtriya Brahmin Yuvjan Sabha President Bhriguvanshi Pandit Ashutosh Pandey said, “We have now decided to support Congress in the assembly elections. If need be, we will also take out a procession to expose the BJP, which won with the help of Brahmins but left them midway. Brahmins make up about 10 per cent of the state’s population.”

He said that the BJP government tried to snatch away the rights of the pilgrimage priests by forming the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Board. Although it was withdrawn under pressure from the people, the intention of the BJP became clear. The board, constituted two years ago to curtail the powers of the management committees of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples, was dissolved two months ago.

Meanwhile, at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a cap of Uttarakhand adorned with Brahmakamal flower and tried to make an emotional connection with the public ahead of the assembly elections to be held on February 14 in the state.

The cap, worn by Modi in the Soham Himalayan center of Mussoorie, remained a topic of discussion throughout the day in the city with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the BJP calling it a respect for the state’s culture and tradition, while the Congress termed it an “election gimmick”. . The Soham Himalayan Center works to preserve and promote the heritage, culture and ethnicity of the Uttarakhand Himalayas.