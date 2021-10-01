Congress Pledge Yatra in UP: Mission UP 2022: Congress Strategy and Plan for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi spent 5 days in Lucknow, what is the strategy of ‘Mission UP’?

Highlights Congress in active mode for Uttar Pradesh elections, Priyanka Gandhi reviews preparations

Priyanka held meetings with all the activists and worked out the election strategy

According to sources, Congress may soon announce ticket allotment for some seats.

Lucknow

The Congress is in an active mode with regard to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been in Lucknow for the last five days to review election preparations. During this time he held several meetings with workers and office bearers and worked out election strategies. According to sources, this time Congress may soon announce ticket distribution for some seats. In addition, Priyanka Gandhi will stay in UP every week to keep a close eye on election-related activities.

Under Mission UP, Priyanka Gandhi will now spend 5 days a week in Lucknow. Staying in Lucknow will keep an eye on election preparations. According to sources, the election campaign would have started from Varanasi. For this, Priyanka will hold a big rally in Varanasi on October 10 to announce the Congress’ ‘election pledge’. From October 17, the Congress will launch a statewide ‘Pratigya Yatra’. There will be a total of 4 ‘Pledge Yatras’ in the state, with Priyanka’s rally before each yatra. The procession will last for about a month and will end on November 1 with a grand rally in Lucknow.

The Congress will deliver its message through the Pledge Yatra

Commenting on the ‘Pratigya Yatra’, Dr. Pankaj Srivastava, Vice President, UP Congress Media Cell, said, Regarding the Congress message, Pankaj said, “Uttar Pradesh has been in trouble for the last 32 years. The RBI report says that UP’s revenue growth has slowed to 0.1 per cent, which is a serious situation. NCRB figures show that we are number one in murder and crime.” We will remind the people that since the creation of UP, the Congress has laid the foundation and the Congress state is the only way for everyone to develop.

Congress Vijay Sena, 2 lakh trained workers

A training program for Congress workers is being organized to strengthen the organization. In the first phase, 24,000 workers were trained, while in the second phase, 30,000 workers were trained from September 15 to 30. Pankaj Srivastava said, ‘In this, the activists were told about the ideology of the Congress up to the assembly level and they were warned about the danger of the RSS. The party plans to create 2 lakh ideologically trained armies across Uttar Pradesh which we call Congress Vijay Sena.

Priyanka instructed the social media team

Priyanka Gandhi addressed a conference of the UP Congress social media team on Thursday. Priyanka told the conference, “The job of the BJP’s IT cell is to spread lies, while our IT cell is to tell the truth. Let’s become preachers of the truth and spread the truth to as many people as possible.

Priyanka will stay in UP to monitor the election campaign

According to the Congress, during these five days, Priyanka Gandhi met all sections of the society. Discussions were held with representatives of Nishad and Weavers community. Priyanka also met the doctors and nurses on duty at the time of Corona. The Congress says it will now be in Uttar Pradesh most of the time. UP is her home and she is leading this fight by standing at the forefront.

Tickets will be delivered soon

Regarding the distribution of tickets, Pankaj Srivastava said, “A final decision will be taken. The screening committee has met and will be announced soon. Those who can challenge the BJP well will be given priority in ticket distribution.