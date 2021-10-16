Congress President Debate Supriya Shrinate Epic Reply To Saeed Ansari As He Asks Who Can Be President Istead Of Rahul Gandhi

On the prospects of Rahul Gandhi becoming the president, the news anchor questioned the Congress leader as to who can become the president of the party other than him.

In the midst of the ruckus in the Congress party, discussions have started about Rahul Gandhi becoming the president once again. In the CWC meeting, the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and other states, including Punjab, asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party. This ruckus in the Congress party was also discussed in Aaj Tak’s ‘Halla Bol’, where the news anchor asked Congress leader Supriya Shrinet that apart from Rahul Gandhi, there are two people who can take charge of the party?

News anchor Saeed Ansari questioned Congress leader Supriya Shrinet and said, “You can definitely say that if Rahul Gandhi’s name has been proposed or not, then Congressmen want him to become the president. But our question to you is, can you name two more other than Rahul Gandhi who can become the president of the party and if not Rahul Gandhi, then any of them should become the president?”

Responding to the news anchor’s comments, Congress leader Supriya Shrinet said, “I feel like I have not come on the channel to pretend. If I go to my home area Maharajganj and ask 100 people who is your leader? And those 100 out of 100 people say Rahul Gandhi, so why should I be fashionable and tell someone else’s name. I feel I betray those people.”

Supriya Shrinet further added, “Those people believe in their leader Rahul Gandhi, as I believe. Secondly, you were using the same word again and again, saying internal strife. This is also called internal democracy, about which Nagpur’s remote controlled BJP will not know.”

Supriya Shrinet also mentioned Varun Gandhi in her talk and said, “When Varun Gandhi spoke on the crushing of farmers, he and his mother were thrown out of the National Executive. Subramanian Swamy also raised questions on the collapsed economy, so he too was thrown out.

Supriya Shrinet further said in her statement, “This pain is the most Advani ji, Murli Manohar Joshi ji, Yashwant Sinha ji, Arun Shourie ji, Shatrughan Sinha ji know how to declare you a mental coma if you speak against them. Will be put in a circle.”