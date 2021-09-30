Congress races to avert government shutdown, with Biden’s agenda in balance
Democrats face a consequent day on Capitol Hill Thursday as they scramble to halt a midnight government shutdown and protect two crucial pieces of President Biden’s domestic agenda from deep internal divisions.
Just hours before government funding ends, the Senate is set to take a series of votes on Thursday morning on a spending package that will keep the government open through early December and help Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery efforts. will provide emergency assistance. Country. The measure, expected to be passed and moved swiftly in the House, where it is also expected to be approved, will be sent to Mr. Biden for his signature.
But a planned vote in the House on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill is in doubt amid an intraparty standoff. The Liberal Democrats have threatened to bring down the infrastructure bill unless Congress first acts on a much larger, $3.5 trillion social policy package, including a massive climate change initiative, expanding health care, and public education. , paid leave and child care programs and an array. Tax increases.
Both are key priorities for Mr Biden, who has invested substantial political capital in the infrastructure deal and has staked his presidency on the enactment of a transformative social policy package.
But centrists have opposed the $3.5 trillion plan, and given Democrats’ low margins of control, there is currently no clear path for it to pass.
Despite repeated urgings from Biden and top White House officials, two key Democratic holdouts – Senator Kirsten Cinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia – have declined to specify their bottom line in talks. White House officials had expected this week to finally draw a firm public commitment from him to vote for the social policy measure, but his efforts have so far proved unsuccessful.
Instead, Mr Manchin reiterated his opposition to the $3.5 trillion package in its current form, issuing a scathing statement late Wednesday in which he criticized the bill’s ambitions as “the definition of fiscal madness”. He didn’t rule out supporting a slimmed-down version, suggesting he would be willing to reverse some elements of Republicans’ 2017 tax law and expand some social programs — but only if they ensure federal aid. Were subject to income limits only for those most in need.
White House officials declined to discuss the details of meetings and discussions with senators that have intensified in recent days as some Democrats have said the president needs to play a bigger role in ensuring the success of his agenda. Is required.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates dismissed the criticism, saying Mr Biden was doing exactly what he needed to.
“He knows how to stand his ground, he knows how to count the votes, and he knows how to work for the American middle class,” Mr. Bates said.
But it was unclear, with Republican leaders urging their members to oppose the bipartisan infrastructure bill, whether that legislation could shun liberal defection on Thursday.
“The plan is to get the bill on the floor,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday, returning to Capitol Hill after a huddle at the White House with Biden and New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader. Asked if he was worried about the votes, he said, “One hour at a time.”
Later Wednesday Night, Ms. Pelosic can be seen Working on the phone from the stands of National Stadium near the Capitol, where Republicans and Democrats face off for charity at the annual congressional baseball game. Giving a talk on a mobile phone, Ms Pelosi appeared to have an intense conversation as she struggled to keep the infrastructure measure on track.
Mr Biden also made an appearance at the game, where he chatted with Pelosi and Democrats, visited Republican dugouts and handed out ice cream bars.
