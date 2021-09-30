Congress races to avert government shutdown, with Biden’s agenda in balance

Democrats face a consequent day on Capitol Hill Thursday as they scramble to halt a midnight government shutdown and protect two crucial pieces of President Biden’s domestic agenda from deep internal divisions.

Just hours before government funding ends, the Senate is set to take a series of votes on Thursday morning on a spending package that will keep the government open through early December and help Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery efforts. will provide emergency assistance. Country. The measure, expected to be passed and moved swiftly in the House, where it is also expected to be approved, will be sent to Mr. Biden for his signature.

But a planned vote in the House on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill is in doubt amid an intraparty standoff. The Liberal Democrats have threatened to bring down the infrastructure bill unless Congress first acts on a much larger, $3.5 trillion social policy package, including a massive climate change initiative, expanding health care, and public education. , paid leave and child care programs and an array. Tax increases.

Both are key priorities for Mr Biden, who has invested substantial political capital in the infrastructure deal and has staked his presidency on the enactment of a transformative social policy package.