Congress Rahul Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Jammu started from today

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit from today. Here he will first pay obeisance to Mata Vaishno Devi and tomorrow the next day he will hold a meeting with party leaders and activists in Jammu. Rahul Gandhi’s agenda will be to try to rebuild the lost masses in the party and revive the workers. It is believed that elections could take place there next year. On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir, while on the other hand, there is chaos in the Congress-ruled states.The Punjab Congress has been at loggerheads for the last several months but so far no solution has emerged. The ongoing struggle is not over even after the former Punjab Congress leader Navjyot Singh Sidhu was not given the reins and now it is given to him. Sidhu’s adviser and the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh openly protested the controversial statement. In the meantime, Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat has been touring regularly from Delhi to Punjab and from Punjab to Delhi. Recently, Harish Rawat said, “We have worked hard to create an atmosphere of hope in Punjab. I urge the people of Congress not to destroy this trust. Next year’s assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rawat said. Despite this, the quarrel is not over and there is an election next year but I don’t think this issue will be resolved.

Of the states where elections are to be held in a few months, the most important is the Uttar Pradesh elections. Most political parties have already exercised their full strength. So far, however, no major efforts have been made by the Congress in this direction. It has not been decided whether the party will contest the elections alone or join hands with any party. However, from time to time it is being said that the party will form alliances with smaller parties in the state. There is frustration among grassroots activists and no effort has yet been made to address it. The biggest question is the distance from Rahul Gandhi’s state. Many BJP leaders have also targeted Rahul Gandhi for this. Congress leaders, on the other hand, are frustrated about this, although they cannot express it openly.

The quarrel in Chhattisgarh has not completely calmed down

In Chhattisgarh too, there has been chaos from the Chief Minister’s chair for some time now. Although the party has said so, the case has been settled but the case has not been settled yet. The two-and-a-half-year feud between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singhdev is not over. It is believed that this is just peace before the chaos as the battle between Baghel and Singhdev may have flared up, which had started even before the formation of the Congress government in the state. On the other hand, the battle of Rajasthan Congress is not over yet. News of Sachin Pilot’s displeasure resurfaced some time ago after senior UP Congress leader Jitin Prasad joined the BJP. I don’t think the controversy here will end soon.