Congress raised questions on PM Modi- CM Yogi’s picture, said- At least by looking at the photo; BJP spokesperson asked- Where is Rahul missing from the poster of Congress?

In a TV debate over the picture of UP CM Yogi with PM Modi, BJP Congress fiercely fired words at each other. Congress taunted and said that at least after seeing the photo. While the Congress spokesperson took a jibe at the BJP over the Lakhimpur case and some other controversial issues, the BJP spokesperson questioned the disappearance of Rahul Gandhi from the posters of UP after the defeat of Amethi.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said that the truth is that because of the condition you have done in Uttar Pradesh, it seems that you are being expelled. He said that unemployment is at the highest rate in UP today. The problems of the farmers could not be solved. The farmer is being killed by the Thar. If crime against women is at the highest rate then what will the public decide. In such a situation, the public will take the decision to expel BJP.

UP BJP spokesperson Shalabhmani Tripathi said that now why Rahul Gandhi has disappeared from the Congress poster. Now only Priyanka Gandhi appears on the posters. After losing the election from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi completely disappeared. He said that this entire tenure of Yogi has been unforgettable. Earlier, when CM was made, there was a competition to make rooms, but the BJP government was supported for the public.

Congress spokesperson @SupriyaShrinate Said, if there is a lion in a democracy, it is the people. Along with this, questions were also raised on the non-sacking of Ajay Mishra Teni.

BJP spokesperson @shalabhmani asked, where has Rahul Gandhi disappeared from the Congress poster. People all over the state are asking this: Priyanka came, Rahul went

Shalabhmani said that this is the same UP where the mafia used to get the protection of power. But Yogi took strict action against such people. Property worth crores was confiscated from the mafia. He said that our government was dedicated to the people. More than 40 lakh houses were dedicated to the public. If there was any calamity in UP, it used to take months, but compensation was not given, but now the families of the victims are given assistance within 24 hours. There has not been a complaint of brokerage in our government so far.

It is worth noting that on Sunday, while sharing his pictures with PM Modi on Twitter, Yogi said that there is stubbornness to raise a sun – to make a new India. Modi, who came to attend the conference of Director Generals of Police, has been in Lucknow since Friday night and is staying at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Adityanath shared two photographs of himself with the Prime Minister at the Raj Bhavan on Twitter on Sunday. In both the pictures, the Prime Minister is seen placing his hand on the Chief Minister’s shoulder in an explaining manner and the steps of Yogi-Modi are moving forward.