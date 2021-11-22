Congress raised the question on the disappearance of Ajay Mishra Teni – Is Narendra Modi scared of the defeat seen in front?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni were also to attend the DGP conference in Lucknow along with high officials handling law and order with PM Modi.

After the return of agricultural laws, the opposition is constantly attacking the central government. The opposition claims that Narendra Modi has taken such a decision due to fear of defeat in the elections. At the same time, farmers’ organizations, which are agitating, have demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur violence case.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Congress, while sharing a photo of the 56th Director General of Police/Inspector General Conference held in Lucknow on November 21, wrote that Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on the stage till yesterday, has now disappeared from the photo. Is Narendra Modi scared of the defeat in front?

Ajay Mishra Teni who was on stage till yesterday is now missing from the photo. Is Narendra Modi scared of the defeat in front? pic.twitter.com/WD0SXmPtYL — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) November 21, 2021

Let us inform that in the DGP conference held in Lucknow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni were to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with high officials handling law and order. But in the photo that has surfaced, Ajay Mishra Teni is not visible. In such a situation, the opposition claims that after the return of agricultural laws due to fear of defeat in the elections, now Narendra Modi is also walking away from Ajay Mishra.

According to the information, Ajay Mishra had attended the DGP conference for a few moments on Saturday but after that he did not appear. Even he was not seen in the photo session with PM Modi. Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Nishith Pramanik were present on the occasion. It is worth mentioning that in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, there is an allegation of the farmers being crushed by the car of Ajay Mishra Teni’s son. A total of 8 people, including 4 farmers, died in this violence.

Demand of Rakesh Tikait: On 22 November, Rakesh Tikait demanded that the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni should be sacked and a law should be made on MSP guarantee. He said that 750 farmers died during the agitation, their families should be taken care of. Apart from this, Tikait said that a policy is coming for milk also, we are against that too, there is also a seed law. We want to talk to the government on all this.