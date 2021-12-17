Congress Ramesh Kumar Said Rape Should Enjoy Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Slams Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi For It

Congress MLA made a statement in Karnataka Assembly that rape should be enjoyed. Film producer Ashok Pandit expressed his displeasure over this statement.

Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar has come into the limelight for his controversial statement. “When rape is bound to happen, lie down and enjoy it,” he said in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday. He is being fiercely criticized for this statement, as well as questions are being asked from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Recently, filmmaker Ashok Pandit took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi by sharing a video of Ramesh Kumar and also called their silence shameful.

Sharing the video of Ramesh Kumar, filmmaker Ashok Pandit wrote, “No law in India can end rape, as long as such sick-minded Congress leader Ramesh Kumar and people laughing at his remarks are present in our society.” . The silence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on this matter is shameful.”

Others in the assembly were seen laughing at Ramesh Kumar’s remarks in a video shared by filmmaker Ashok Pandit. Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of his. Expressing displeasure over Ramesh Kumar’s remark, a user wrote, “Shameless, sly laughing at the poor and helpless, unworthy. It should be thrown out of the society.

Asking filmmaker Ashok Pandit, a user named Bibhu Prasad wrote, “What about the speaker?” Let us inform that the speaker of the assembly was seen laughing at this remark of Ramesh Kumar. While taking the name of Ajay Mishra Teni, a user asked the filmmaker, “Teni is still a minister, isn’t it?” Let us inform that Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal had also expressed displeasure over Ramesh Kumar’s remarks.

Swati Maliwal, demanding the dismissal of Ramesh Kumar, wrote, “Karnataka MLA laughingly said that when rape is happening, one should enjoy late. A person with such a lousy and rapist mindset has no right to sit in the assembly. I appeal to the Karnataka government to arrest this man by registering an FIR, sacking him from the assembly and snatching his VIP security.”