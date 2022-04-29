World

Congress revives WWII-era program used to defeat Hitler to deploy aid to Ukraine

1 day ago
In an unusual bipartisan move, the House of Representatives this week backed legislation that would revive World War II-era programs to provide more efficient weapons to Ukraine.

In a 417-10 vote on Thursday, lower house lawmakers passed the “Ukraine Democracy Defense Land-Lease Act of 2022”, which would make it easier to export military aid to Kiev.

A Ukrainian soldier rides on an armored combat vehicle in eastern Ukraine.

(Via Ukrainian Ground Press Service / Handout REUTERS)

NATO is preparing for a major military exercise as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine

The clause came just three weeks after the Senate unanimously passed the measure, meaning it would be sent to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

The law would revive a WWII program that allowed the United States to lend or lease military equipment to Allies, a program that helped defeat the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Ten Republicans voted against the bill, including Arizona Representative Andy Biggs, Florida’s Matt Getz, Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Green, and Kentucky’s Thomas Massey, with three abstaining.

Soldiers walk inside a Russian tank that was destroyed on April 3, 2022, in Buchate, on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine.

(AP Photo / Rodrigo Abd)

Russia uses ammunition depots in Transnistria to smuggle weapons across the Ukraine border

On Friday, Biggs said on Twitter that he had voted against the bill because it did not include a deadline or a “cap” on the amount of aid the United States could provide to Ukraine.

This measure does more than provide Kiev with easy credit defense options. It will also simplify the requirements surrounding arms supplies to “Eastern European countries affected by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine”.

The bill was passed just hours after President Biden sent a request to Congress for an additional .4 33.4 billion in aid to Ukraine, which would include more than 20 20 billion in security assistance.

The request includes a further .5 8.5 billion for financial assistance and 3 3 billion for humanitarian assistance.

After the Russian withdrawal from the area on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine on April 1, 2022, military gear left by Russian troops during a military operation by Ukrainian troops spread to a tank.

(AP Photo / Rodrigo Abd)

Russia has stepped up its deadly campaign in Ukraine and possibly neighboring Moldova, leading the United States to encourage other allies in Ukraine to increase their supplies.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday that the United States would send 12 more aircraft to Kiev in the next 24 hours, full of previously promised military assistance.

