Congress Sanjeev Singh vs BJP KK Sharma in TV Debate Show Aajtak Dangal Sayeed Ansari

Before the upcoming assembly elections, the issue of inflation and Jinnah has been covered in Uttar Pradesh, from political rallies to debates on TV channels, discussions and discussions are seen on this. Anchor Saeed Ansari in the debate show ‘Dangal’ of news channel Aaj Tak said that Congress is strengthening its roots in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, so will you lose yourself by falling into the trap of Hindu Muslim or will you raise public issues? will be successful in getting it. Responding to this, Congress spokesperson Sanjeev Singh said that we are doing politics of issues in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjeev Singh said that the Congress party is constantly doing politics of issues but the BJP conspires to divert the attention of the people, referring to the incident of deleting a tweet from the Twitter handle of CM Yogi, saying that the person whom CM Yogi had killed. The picture was put about being selected in the accountant, in fact he had not even filled the form. He alleged that the BJP government of the state had done a scam of Rs 700 crore in the name of cows.

After this, the Congress spokesperson said on the question of politics being done on Hindu Muslims, will these people now question us, who form the government with Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Muslim League and Jinnah, will they talk on Jinnah? Said whether Lal Krishna would be able to forgive Advani for reading Jinnah’s ballads.

She asked if she would be able to forgive Jaswant Singh for writing a book on Jinnah. In the end, he said that what Savarkar and Jinnah did before independence, Bhagwat and Owaisi are doing the same work today.

On the other hand, when the anchor asked Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson KK Sharma on inflation, in response, the party spokesperson said that elections are fought on many issues. Along with those issues the public also sees what is the next option, what is the character of the alternative. On this, the anchor once again questioned the inflation, then he said that it can be your analysis that inflation has increased and the income of the people has not increased in that proportion.

BJP spokesperson @BJPKKSharma Said – ‘I do not see the issue of inflation in UP elections, we have given four lakh government jobs in 5 years’ #Dangal #UPElections2022 (Sayeed Ansari) pic.twitter.com/M6IlVx8RLb — AajTak (@aajtak) November 14, 2021

He said that inflation is not an issue for the people in Uttar Pradesh. While dismissing unemployment, he said that 4.50 lakh people were given in the state. Whose data I will give during the discussion.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that the opposition was raising religious issues in the state as a conspiracy as there was not a single riot here in the last 4.5 years. Now he is challenging the law and order by making provocative statements.