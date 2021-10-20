Congress Share Baba Ramdev 9 Year Old Tweet Slams Over Petrol Diesel Price Hike Black Money

Congress leaders have started raising questions about the silence of yoga guru Swami Ramdev on the rising prices of petrol and diesel. His old tweets are being searched.

These days, the attitude of the Congress has remained aggressive to surround the Modi government on the issue of inflation. In this episode, the so-called supporter of the government, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has also come under the target of Congress leaders. Youth Congress National President Srinivas Biwi shared a screen shot of Baba Ramdev’s 9-year-old tweet on Wednesday. In this tweet, Swami Ramdev had claimed that if black money comes back, petrol will be available at the rate of Rs 30 per liter in the country. This tweet was made on August 9, 2012. According to this screen shot it has now been deleted.

While sharing this tweet, BV Srinivas took a jibe at Ramdev and asked in a taunted tone that where did he go after deleting these tweets. Let us tell you that during the UPA government, Baba Ramdev had launched a campaign of black money. Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he openly came out in support of BJP and Narendra Modi. In such a situation, now Congress leaders are now questioning his silence.

On the other hand, if we talk about the current prices of petrol and diesel, after two days of stability, the prices of petrol and diesel were again increased by 35 paise per liter on Wednesday, with which the fuel prices across the country reached a new high. Huh. While the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 106.19 per liter in Delhi, it has reached a record level of Rs 112.11 per liter in Mumbai. Also in Mumbai, diesel is now available at Rs 102.89 per liter, while in Delhi it is priced at Rs 94.92 per litre.

Earlier, there was no change in the prices for the last two days. Whereas before that, the prices were increased every day by 35 paise per liter for four consecutive days. The costliest fuel is in Ganganagar in Rajasthan where petrol is getting Rs 118.23 per liter and diesel at Rs 109.04 per litre.

While the price of petrol is already above Rs 100 per liter in most parts of the country, the diesel rates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa And more than a dozen states and union territories, including Ladakh, have crossed that level. For your information, let us tell you that the prices vary from state to state based on local taxes.