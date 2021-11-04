Congress Slams Modi Govt over petrol diesel excise duty cut on Diwali eve Says they Play Game

The opposition says that first the prices of petrol and diesel were increased wildly and then after seeing the results of the by-elections, the public is being given lollipops in the name of reduction.

After the by-election results and a night before Diwali, the central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Along with this, many state governments have also reduced VAT further, while the government is calling this deduction as a relief for the public, while the opposition is giving it the name of a political tool. The opposition says that first there was a huge increase and then after seeing the results of the by-elections, the public has been given lollipop in the name of reduction.

In a debate show of News24 news channel, Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Launde Patil accused the central government of discriminating against the states. When he was asked when VAT would be cut in other non-BJP ruled states including Maharashtra, in response he said that if the central government has reduced it, then the state governments will also do it, but the game behind it should be understood.

Patil alleged that when it comes to shortage of coal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are given first. He said that take a look at the list of GST compensation, BJP ruled states have got it at the right time but with non BJP ruled states it does not happen on time. He said that Congress is not shying away from responsibility but we will reduce it.

According to experts, after the reduction in excise duty, the income from revenue to the central government may decrease by about Rs 8700 crore every month. Whereas in a year this loss can cross about 1 lakh crores. At the same time, there may be a shortfall of 45 thousand crores in tax collection in the current financial year also.

Significantly, this is the biggest reduction in excise duty till date. In the month of May last year, when crude oil prices had come down significantly, the government increased VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 13 and Rs 16, respectively. After the increase, VAT on petrol was Rs 32.98 and on diesel this VAT was Rs 31.83. However, after the reduction of Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel, VAT has gone up to Rs 27.9 and Rs 21.8.