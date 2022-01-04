Congress Spoke Person Pawan Khera Fights With News Anchor Rahul Kanwal Over Chinese Video Of Galwan Valley

There was a fierce debate between Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda and news anchor Rahul Kanwal over the video of Galwan Valley. Not only this, Pawan Khera also left the show midway.

A video of Galwan Valley was becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which the Chinese army was seen hoisting its flag in the valley on the New Year. The Modi government at the Center had come under the target of the people regarding this video. However, later sources associated with the Indian Army gave a statement that the flag was undisputedly flown in the territory of China. The matter was also discussed in India Today’s debate show. But in the middle of the show, there was a fierce debate between Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda and news anchor Rahul Kanwal. Not only this, Congress spokesperson also left the show midway.

Amidst the debate, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera clashed with news anchor Rahul Kanwal and said, “You need a break. You must take leave because you are losing your control. You are not ready to listen.” On his talk, news anchor Rahul Kanwal said, “Sir China flag is hoisting in our country, what is the problem with you.”

Taking a dig at the Congress spokesperson, news anchor Rahul Kanwal further said, “Why are you behaving like the Chinese media at all?” At the same time, the Congress spokesperson said in response to his talk, “If you have to stand with this much China and Modi ji, then stand. Why do you call us? The way you are talking, you look like a Chinese agent at all.”

On the other hand, news anchor Rahul Kanwal lashed out at the Congress spokesperson and said, “You are doing propaganda for the PLA. Is Congress getting paid for the PLA. You have stood by China, pushing Chinese propaganda.” Congress spokesperson also did not back down from retaliating the words of Rahul Kanwal.

Pawan Kheda told the news anchor, “I completely refuse to participate in such debates. You have stood as an agent of China, you should be ashamed.” Let us inform that this video related to the debate was shared by Pawan Khera with his Twitter handle and wrote, “That’s why I walked out of the debate.”