congress spokesperson got reply on when she said we do not want Hindutva certificate from BJP in aajtak tv debate over salman khurshid book

Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was present in the debate itself, was asked whether you agree with Salman Khurshid’s view. So he said that I do not agree at all. There is a question mark being raised that a Hindu can be a terrorist at the level of Boko Haram and ISIS. It is very unfortunate to make such allegations against Hindus.

In the book ‘Sunrise over Ayodhya’ by Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, the ruckus is not taking the name of stopping the comparison of Hindutva with Islamic extremist organization Boko Haram and ISIS. During the TV debate on this issue, when the Congress spokesperson said that we do not want a certificate of Hindutva from the BJP and why the central government does not take back the Padma Shri for the statement of freedom in begging. So Priyanka Chaturvedi, spokesperson of Shiv Sena, an ally of Congress in Maharashtra, who was present in the debate, gave her answer.

During the TV debate organized on Aaj Tak news channel, Anchor Gaurav Sawant asked the question to Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet that BJP is saying that comparing Hindutva with terrorist organization is anti-Hindu mentality of Congress. In response, Supriya Shrinet said that we do not need a certificate of being a Hindu and a certificate of being a nationalist from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Further Supriya Shrinet said that in independent India and before that anyone had imbibed the name of Ram, then it was Mahatma Gandhi. These are the people who stood with the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. From them I will take certificate of Hinduism and Nationalism. These are the people when a woman says that we have got freedom in begging, then my mouth gets taped. Do their evil today and take back the Padma Shri. Then I agree that you are not a hypocrite Hindu and a hypocrite nationalist.

After this, when Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was present in the debate, was asked whether you agree with Salman Khurshid’s view. So he said that I do not agree at all. There is a question mark being raised that a Hindu can be a terrorist at the level of Boko Haram and ISIS. It is very unfortunate to make such allegations against Hindus. Politics is on one side but it is very unfortunate to drag the entire Hindu religion in this way. I was hoping that an apology would be expressed but no apology has been expressed. The book has been written on the basis of incomplete information.

Let us inform that in the sixth chapter of the book Sunrise over Ayodhya, The Saffron Sky, written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, it has been written that Sanatan Dharma and ancient Hinduism of saints are being sidelined in a new way of Hindutva which is Islamic. Jihadi organizations are like Boko Haram and ISIS. On this line written in the book, the BJP took a fierce attack on the Congress and said that the Congress party does the politics of hate.