Congress spokesperson said – sometimes the car overturns, someone dies in jail; BJP leader’s counterattack – Brahmins are made in UP, Muslims in Kerala

All political parties are active in the assembly elections to be held in the year 2022 in UP. The round of accusations and counter-allegations continues and the opposition is continuously taking an attacking stand on the BJP which is in power.

Amidst this political turmoil, a debate took place in the news channel Aaj Tak show Dangal, in which Congress spokesperson Rajesh Mishra and BJP spokesperson Shalabmani Tripathi were seen targeting each other.

Congress spokesperson Rajesh Mishra said that sometimes a car overturns in UP and sometimes someone dies in jail. The situation in UP due to BJP and Samajwadi Party, people here are suffering for 30 years. People take votes in the name of caste and religion but leave the people on their own.

He said that in the last four and a half years, the condition of the public is bad. There is inflation and corruption, unemployment is there, so this time no caste-based elections are going to happen. Congress party has never done casteism.

Targeting the BJP, he said that those who talk about Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas, they should tell that in UP alone, there have been 600 murders of Brahmins. These people are searching and targeting those who oppose them, whether they are upper caste or backward caste.

BJP spokesperson Shalabmani Tripathi retaliated on Rajesh Mishra’s allegations. He said that for the Congress party, a proverb is said in the whole country that I am the king of the corrupt, and the traitors aspire, Brahmins in Amethi and Muslims in Wayanad.

Shalabhmani said that Hari Om Mishra was not a Brahmin? Why didn’t Priyanka Vadra go to his door? Why didn’t you show sympathy to the family members of Hari Om Mishra? In 2017, there were killings of Brahmins in the SP government, then you had gone to contest elections with them. The kind of shamelessness you have done on Hari Om Mishra’s funeral pyre, the whole of UP is watching. That’s why the people of UP say that they become Brahmins in UP and become Muslims in Kerala.

