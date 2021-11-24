Congress spokesperson said – Tomatoes have become costlier than clothes and shoes, BJP’s Nupur Sharma defended like this

The attacking opposition is constantly surrounding the BJP government at the Center regarding the issue of inflation. The Congress party, which has targeted the BJP on the issue of rising petrol and diesel prices, is now attacking the ruling party over the rising tomato prices. During the show of a news channel, Congress leader Sanjeev Singh questioned the rising prices of petrol-diesel and tomatoes, while BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma defended it and showed the rate list of petrol in Congress-ruled states.

During a discussion on the election situation in Uttar Pradesh during the News18 India show, Congress leader Sanjeev Singh targeted the BJP over inflation. Attacking the BJP, Sanjay Singh said that petrol-diesel has hit a century, mustard oil has gone above Rs 200, tomato has gone above Rs 100. From clothes to footwear, you are going to take inflation from 12 to 25 percent.

Responding to this, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma said that while petrol in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 95 per liter, it is also necessary to know what is the price of petrol in Congress ruled states where these people are not reducing VAT.

BJP spokesperson showed the list of oil prices in Congress ruled states

BJP spokesperson said that in Rajasthan Rs 114, in Punjab Rs 106, in Chhattisgarh petrol is being sold at Rs 102 per liter and Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is not listening to the arguments of Congress. Congress is repeatedly saying that remove VAT, oil is more expensive, but Maha Vikas Aghadi is not listening to the arguments of Congress.

Explain that the Center had announced a reduction of Rs 5 and Rs 10 per liter in the excise duty of petrol and diesel on the occasion of Diwali, after which the BJP-ruled state governments also reduced VAT. Due to this, the general public got some relief from the skyrocketing oil prices. However, the BJP has also been hitting back at the Congress over the issue of non-reduction of VAT in non-BJP ruled states.

At the same time, these days the rising prices of tomatoes in the country have loosened the pockets of the common man. Tomato prices have crossed Rs 100. In Andhra Pradesh, tomatoes are being sold up to Rs 130 per kg.