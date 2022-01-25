Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput expressed grief over RPN Singh joining BJP in debate with Anchor Manak Gupta in TV channel News 24

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh had a fierce debate on TV channels on Tuesday when he joined the BJP during elections in five states including UP. During this, the spokespersons of both the parties included in the panelists called each other opportunists in the debate on this. In a debate with News-24 anchor Manak Gupta, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput targeted the BJP and said, “Those we are fighting are the descendants of the elusive Ravana. There he sends Bharat along with Amit Shah to Ravana. They say that Ramraj was not good, Ravana’s rule was good.

He said, “These people are the people of Ravana dynasty, they are the followers of Ravana, whoever goes will be called Ravana’s only.” Said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is getting as much benefit by taking RPN Singh as it is getting the same benefit by taking Aparna Bisht. We have given him and his father such great respect. Made a Union Minister and made many more, but it hurts when people leave the party, it doesn’t matter, if they betray the ideology, then it definitely hurts. And of course, if he does it for his vested interests, then he is also called a coward.

Said that “the watchman whom these people kept calling as thief, Amit Shah whom these people kept calling Tadipar, the party whose CM Yogi was abusing these people, in today’s date they will sycophancy in front of the same people.”

He said that many people of our party also went to TMC, so we did not feel that much pain. Because TMC’s ideology is not very different from ours, but leaving Congress and going to BJP is very sad, because both have completely different ideology.

On the other hand, RPN Singh, who joined the BJP, replied that “Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nirman Ba, Gundagardi and Gundan Ki Teri Baa” is being asked in the form of Bhojpuri song in the slogans of opposition parties. ” Said that “Before 2017 Gundan Rahal, Badmaki Rahal, Now police ka danda baa, Sojh raha, police will fix everything.” Said, “Yogi ki sarkar ba, law baa and constitution baa. Live with love and grow, everything else is fine.”