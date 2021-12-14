Congress spokesperson took a jibe at PM Modi on inflation, then the pride of BJP started speaking in the middle, if he did not agree to explain, then the anchor warned to turn off the mic

Almost daily in TV debates, there is vigorous debate among the spokespersons of political parties. There is always a conflict between them on some issue or the other. It happens every time that one spokesperson keeps his point and the other does not allow him to speak. When the second spokesperson speaks, the first one starts making noise. Due to this, no one is able to talk properly in the TV debate. The same thing happened in the debate on the issue of inflation on Aaj Tak news channel.

When Anchor Anjana Omkashyap asked Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey to speak, BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia started speaking loudly. Abhay Dubey was taking a jibe at the policies of the BJP government and PM Modi on the issue of inflation. Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia cut his words and started commenting loudly about Rae Bareli and Sonia Gandhi. On this anchor Anjana Omkashyap tried to stop them, but they did not listen. Forcibly he warned to switch off the mic.

Abhay Dubey said that today the condition has become such that due to the policies of PM Modi, petrol has reached Rs 70 to 100 per liter. The price of LPG gas has become so high that women have come to the stove. He said that fearing defeat, PM Modi withdrew three agriculture laws, now if he loses in UP, he will apologize for his other policies as well.

BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia said that Sonia Gandhi has not been going to her parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli for years. Why don’t they go? Congress opposes the government by making baseless allegations.

AIMIM’s Waris Pathan said, “BJP knows defeat is absolutely certain in UP. Now it has started Abba jaan, brother jaan. Now there are no issues left with them. If they are asked the question of inflation, Hathras etc., they do not speak on it. Today, the report of the SIT has also come that along with the entire plan in the Lakhimpur case, the matter of conspiracy has also become clear. Teni’s son had deliberately crushed the farmers. Modi ji visits the station in the dark of night. So many people are unemployed in UP, they are not getting any job. He has no answer on this.”

