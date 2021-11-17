Congress surrounded by its own Hinduism, MP raised questions on timing, said- I am getting confused about this

Congress MP Manish Tewari has said on the Hindutva controversy that religious identity should not be the basis of politics. He said that he is a Hindu, and worships his God but this is not my politics.

On the issue of Congress’s Hindutva, now his own MPs are raising questions about the timing. Manish Tewari, MP from Punjab and former Union Minister, said that he is getting confused. He has said these things by tweeting.

Manish Tewari said in Hinduism Vs Hindutva some people are debating in Congress. In this he is missing a fundamental point. He said- If I feel that my religious identity should be the basis of my politics, then I should be in a majority or minority political party. I am in Congress. Because I believe in Nehruvian”.

In another tweet, he wrote- “I am clearly confused by this Hindutva debate in Congress. If I want to base my politics on Hinduism or Hindutva then I should be in Hindu Mahasabha. If I want to base it on Islamism then I should be in Jamaat-e-Islami. Why should I be in Congress”?

Tiwari has made several tweets regarding this issue. In another tweet, he has written that religion is a private matter. Every person has the right to profess and propagate his religion in his personal life. He said- I am a Hindu, I worship my God but this is not my politics”.

In the same sequence of his tweets, he said that in the global struggle between right-wing populism and liberalism, progressive parties can never win the hearts and minds of people if they project ideologies based on religion and caste. who are devoid of core beliefs and pluralistic beliefs.

He said that there were Jawaharlal Nehru, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Abdul Kalam Azad, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad. They had a deep understanding of their respective religions, but they built modern Indian by designing the constitution not on religious identity but on secular basis despite partition.

This statement of Manish Tewari came after Rahul Gandhi’s remark in which he had said that we are Hindus, we do not need Hindutva. Similarly, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has also commented on Hindutva in his book, on which controversy has arisen.