Congress takes a dig on PM Modi and Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Meeting

PM Naftali Bennett laughed at PM Modi and said that you are a popular person of Israel, join our party.

After PM Modi’s meeting with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, a different debate has started in the political corridors. Recently, when the leaders of these two countries had a conversation, PM Naftali Bennett laughed at PM Modi and said that you are a popular person of Israel, join our party.

After this statement of Bennett, Congress has taunted PM Modi. Congress has said that this is a great idea. Congress said on Twitter that PM Bennett’s idea is good and is the first step to save India.

Let us inform that PM Modi had bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of COP26 conference in Glasgow. During this, the Israeli PM praised PM Modi. When Naftali Bennett invited him to join his party, PM Modi burst out laughing. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, enhancing cooperation in the areas of high-technology and innovation during this period.

According to media reports, Israel’s PM Bennett can visit India next year. Relations between the two countries have also become very good since the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017. On October 17, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar also visited Israel.

Let us tell you that this time at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, PM Modi spoke on many major issues including climate change. Apart from this, he also held bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the meeting.