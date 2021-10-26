Congress took a jibe at Mamta party going to Goa said is this an exercise to pour water on the fire

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told Trinamool Congress, Election is not tourism, where you go to Goa for two months or five months and then come back.

With Mamata Banerjee visiting Goa later this week, the Trinamool Congress is set to launch an aggressive election campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. On Tuesday, the Congress hit out at the Trinamool Congress, asking it to introspect and whether it was strengthening the BJP. Said it is to pour water on fire or try to carve a niche for itself in Goa. The party reminded the TMC that the election is not about “tourism”.

Senior Congress leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have criticized the Trinamool Congress for focusing on Goa. On Tuesday, the party officially questioned the TMC’s move.

Congress information department head Randeep Surjewala said that every party has the right to contest elections. TMC had also contested the last assembly election in Goa, but what did they do for five years after that? Election is not a tour where you contest an election and then you leave and appear again after five years.”

Said, “Election is not to do any tourism where you go to Goa for two months or five months… and then come back. I respect and understand his right to contest elections freely. Because that is the beauty of democratic politics. They need to understand why they are fighting, what they are fighting for and what they are fighting for?”

He said, “Congress is fighting for Goa, transparency, accountability, rights of the people of Goa and the people of Goa. What are other political parties fighting for? BJP is fighting for the kind of corruption that we have seen, but other political parties also need to introspect…..” Said that “I will leave that question for them to decide.”

Surjewala said that while some other opposition parties broke down under pressure, the Congress is the “only political party” which has been fighting the policies of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government for the past seven years.

He said the Congress has fought the BJP “on its own, without bowing down, without stopping and without taking a step back, at the cost of many personal sacrifices, despite being recklessly and unjustly persecuted by the ruling government”.

Surjewala said, “Our records speak for themselves. Opposition parties, whenever they get ED notice, whenever their leaders are called to ED offices or CBI offices, I agree… it is also part of a harassment plan…. I don’t blame them. It is not necessary that everyone has the courage to stand up for the truth, no matter what happens.

He said the Congress sympathizes with smaller opposition parties. “We will support those smaller opposition parties even if they oppose us. Because it is our duty to stand with every person who is being wrongly harassed.”