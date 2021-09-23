Congressional Brinkmanship – The New York Times

This has become the norm during Democratic presidencies: Republicans in Congress threaten to shut down the federal government or even allow America to default on its loans.

These dangers used to be very low. For much of the 20th century, debt ceiling increases and funding for federal government actions were based on sleepy, technical themes. Congress members will fight How To spend money instead of the basic mechanism of implementing that spending.

The new era began in the 1990s, when then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich tried to force Bill Clinton to cut Social Security and other programs. Although Gingrich failed, congressional Republicans adopted their own strategy during Barack Obama’s presidency and made significant cuts to domestic programs.

Now the pattern is repeating itself.

Republicans say they won’t vote enough to lift the debt limit before the federal government hits the legal borrowing limit next month. And because Democrats have packed a debt-limit increase with a bill to expand funding for the federal government beyond September 30 (the end of the fiscal year), a potential government shutdown looms as well.