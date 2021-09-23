Congressional Brinkmanship – The New York Times
This has become the norm during Democratic presidencies: Republicans in Congress threaten to shut down the federal government or even allow America to default on its loans.
These dangers used to be very low. For much of the 20th century, debt ceiling increases and funding for federal government actions were based on sleepy, technical themes. Congress members will fight How To spend money instead of the basic mechanism of implementing that spending.
The new era began in the 1990s, when then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich tried to force Bill Clinton to cut Social Security and other programs. Although Gingrich failed, congressional Republicans adopted their own strategy during Barack Obama’s presidency and made significant cuts to domestic programs.
Now the pattern is repeating itself.
Republicans say they won’t vote enough to lift the debt limit before the federal government hits the legal borrowing limit next month. And because Democrats have packed a debt-limit increase with a bill to expand funding for the federal government beyond September 30 (the end of the fiscal year), a potential government shutdown looms as well.
Standoffs can have ripple effects. Economists worry that uncertainty could hurt financial markets, while Democrats – already facing a packed Congressional agenda – now have another legislative problem to solve.
McConnell’s strategy…
This time, Republicans have a different goal than they did during the Clinton and Obama administrations. With Democrats controlling both the House and Senate, Republicans believe they cannot force spending cuts. Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader, is instead trying to force Democrats to lift the debt limit without any Republican help.
He expects Democrats to appear financially irresponsible while at the same time trying to pass a major spending bill that is the centerpiece of President Biden’s agenda. “This is a completely Democratic government,” McConnell said yesterday. “They have an obligation to raise the loan limit, and they will do it.”
McConnell’s argument conveniently omits a few pertinent facts: A significant amount of the current debt stems from tax cuts and spending signed by Donald Trump and passed with Republican votes. And Congress needs to raise the debt limit, even if Biden’s spending program fails.
On Tuesday, the Democratic-controlled House passed a bill to lift the debt limit until 2022 and fund the government in early December, as well as provide funds for natural-disaster recovery and Afghan refugees. Senate Republicans are likely to block that bill in the coming days, denying it the 60 votes needed to turn away a filibuster.
…and the democratic response
How will Democrats react? There is little chance that Democrats will allow the government to close or default on its debt, which could be disastrous for the economy. One possibility is that Democrats and Republicans will vote together to keep the government open before the September 30 deadline – and Democrats will then pass a debt-limit increase using a Senate technique that allows them to bypass the filibuster and direct majority. Lets pass a bill with . (Both parties control 50 Senate seats, and Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie.)
“We go through these changes every now and then,” Carl Hulse, the chief Washington correspondent for The Times, told us. “It usually comes in the end, and it’s usually very messy.”
The party-line approach will have drawbacks for Democrats, but they may have no choice. The legislative technique he would need to use, known as reconciliation, is time-consuming, making it harder for the party to pass Biden’s agenda. (Biden and congressional Democrats met yesterday to see if they can overcome their internal divisions about that agenda.)
If Democrats take weeks to raise the debt limit and reach the October deadline, that could also cause economic problems. Debt limit constraints plunged stocks in 2011, slowing economic growth and prompting analysts to downgrade the country’s credit rating for the first time.
“There’s a big difference between avoiding a default in months or minutes,” Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote recently in The Wall Street Journal. “Neither delay nor default is tolerable.”
The potential silver lining for Democrats would be that Republicans unified Congressional Democrats to raise the debt limit and help them fight climate change, reduce poverty, expand education and health care, and more. helped pass the bill. It’s conceivable that Democratic leaders could incorporate debt-limit increases into that larger bill.
Bottom-line: This standoff reflects two major differences between the parties. One, Democrats favor more government spending than Republicans. Two, the modern Republican Party is more strategically aggressive than before – or even more so – than the Democratic Party.
