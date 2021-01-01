Congressmen chanting Jai Jai Kamal Nath after flag hoisting at Chhindwara, not singing national anthem, BJP says it is an individualist party- it is an individualistic party

Former MP CM Kamal Nath was in Chhindwara on Independence Day. Earlier, he had hoisted the flag at his residence. After this, Kamal Nath went to the Congress headquarters at Chhindwara for flag hoisting. After hoisting the flag, the Congressmen forgot to sing the national anthem here and started announcing Kamal Nath Zindabad. At the same time some people started saying Jai-Jai Kamalnath. After the video went viral, Minister in charge Kamal Patel raised questions.

In fact, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with his son Nakul Nath had come to Rajiv Bhavan to hoist the flag. As soon as the Congress workers hoisted the flag, they started chanting Jai Jai Kamal Nath. It is noteworthy that Kamal Nath and no other leader stopped him during this period. After this development, it would not be wrong to say that the leader is more important to them than the nation.

The video is going viral

Also, the video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Social media users are trolling Kamal Nath in this regard. People are saying that Netaji’s wish to hear Jai was fulfilled at this age. At the same time, there has been no reaction from the Congress, but the BJP has responded.

Congress is an individualist party

In-charge of Chhindwara and Agriculture Minister in the Shivraj government Kamal Patel has slammed the Congress. He said that Congress is a party with personality. That is why the Congress has to suffer today. Congress is clear. Congress workers work for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath. So BJP works for the nation. We chant Bharat Mata and Vande Mataram. At least while waving the national flag, there should be a proclamation of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

