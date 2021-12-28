Congress’s 137th Foundation Day: Sonia Gandhi hoisted the party’s flag and fell straight in her hands, later the workers handled it like this

Congress is celebrating its 137th foundation day on Tuesday. A program was also organized on the occasion at the party headquarters in Delhi. During this program, when Congress President Sonia Gandhi went to hoist the party’s flag, she slipped and fell in her hands. A video of this program has also surfaced.

It is seen in the video that as soon as Congress President Sonia Gandhi pulls the rope to hoist the flag, the flag slips from above and falls in her own hands. After which the workers present there immediately handled the situation and started fixing it by taking the flag from Sonia Gandhi’s hand.

