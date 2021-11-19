Congress’s action on Ghulam Nabi Azad after the setback in Jammu and Kashmir! Name removed from this panel

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has reconstituted the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee. Now the name of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been removed from this committee. Let us tell you that Azad is one of the 23 members of the CWC who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi to change the structure of the party. Sonia Gandhi has also dropped the names of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and former Arunachal Chief Minister Mukut Mithi.

The decision has been taken after nearly two dozen Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir sent their resignations to Sonia Gandhi. All these leaders are believed to be close to Ghulam Nabi Azad. All of them are demanding change of leadership in Jammu and Kashmir from Sonia Gandhi. He says that the Congress high command was not listening to him at this time.

Former ministers GM Saroori, Likas Rasool and Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma were also among the leaders who submitted their resignations.

