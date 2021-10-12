Congress’s Dalit bets will change the mood of the plains

The peasant movement has changed the direction of politics in the plains of Uttarakhand. This forced Kumaon’s biggest Dalit leader Yashpal Arya and his MLA son Sanjeev Arya to leave the BJP and join the Congress. Yashpal Arya was a cabinet minister in the BJP government of the state, he is considered a heavy leader in the Dalit politics of Uttarakhand. His son Sanjeev Arya is an MLA from Nainital on a BJP ticket while Yashpal Arya is an MLA from Bajpur, a Sikh and farmer-dominated Terai region of Kumaon Mandal.

His intervention in the Dalit politics of the state is very strong. Congress wants to cultivate the Dalits of Uttarakhand through Yashpal Arya. His political mentor was Narayan Dutt Tiwari. When Tiwari’s first elected government of Uttarakhand was formed in 2002, Tiwari made him the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. After that Yashpal’s political stature went on increasing. Since 2002, he has been continuously elected as the MLA of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. Just before the 2017 assembly elections, he had switched to the BJP due to differences with the then Chief Minister Harish Rawat. Then the BJP had given him and his son the assembly ticket. Both won the assembly elections and Yashpal Arya was given an important portfolio in the BJP government.

Political analyst Dr. Avneet Kumar Ghildiyal believes that the electoral equations of state politics have changed completely after Dalit leader Yashpal Arya quit the BJP and joined the Congress. In the hilly and plain areas of the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, the Dalit vote bank of the BJP will leave the BJP and go to the Congress due to Yashpal Arya joining the Congress. Congress had to bear its loss, Congress was out of power.

The peasant movement has a great influence in the plains of Uttarakhand’s plain districts of Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun and Nainital. A large number of farmers of this region are associated with the farmers’ movement. The peasant movement has changed the direction of politics in this region. The peasant movement is very fierce in the region of Kumaon that Yashpal Arya represents. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also an MLA from Khatima in this area of ​​Terai. In this way, the departure of Yashpal Arya from the Terai region of the Chief Minister to the Congress is a big setback for the Chief Minister as well.

Veteran BJP leader, cabinet minister Arvind Pandey, former Chief Minister BJP leader Vijay Bahuguna’s son Shekhar Bahuguna are also MLAs from Sitarganj assembly constituency of the same region. After the death of veteran Congress leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh, the Congress in Kumaon did not have a big leader of any other caste other than Harish Rawat. Indira Hridayesh was a Brahmin and Harish Rawat belongs to the Rajput community. In such a situation, with Yashpal Arya joining the Congress, the party has got a big Dalit face. Though Congress has Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Tamta a Dalit face, but his influence is not so much in Kumaon as that of Yashpal Arya.

Apart from the plain areas in Uttarakhand, the Dalit community is also influential in Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Pauri and Uttarkashi regions. With Arya joining the Congress, the Dalit voters of this hilly region will also leave the BJP and move towards the Congress. The credit for bringing Arya to Congress goes to Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh as Pradeep Tamta is considered to be of Harish Rawat camp. In 2016, Harish Rawat had given a Rajya Sabha ticket to Pradeep Tamta while being the Chief Minister, due to which Yashpal got angry and went to the BJP. Due to displeasure with Rawat, veteran Congress leaders Vijay Bahuguna, Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Umesh Sharma Kau, Pradeep Batra, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion left the Congress and joined the BJP.

Now with the return of Yashpal Arya from the Congress, the discussions of Satpal Maharaj, Umesh Sharma Kau, Pradeep Batra, Harak Singh Rawat to return to the Congress have become heated. It is believed that Arya has shown the way to all of them to come back to Congress. Just as the Congress played the Dalit card in Punjab by making Charanjit Singh Channi the Chief Minister, similarly the Dalit card was played by including Yashpal Arya in the Congress. With this, the Dalit voter is likely to return to the Congress and again in the assembly elections.

Recently, when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami came to know that he was leaving BJP and joining Congress, then Chief Minister Dhami suddenly went to Arya's house for breakfast in the morning and tried to persuade him. But Arya had decided to join the Congress.