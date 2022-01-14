Congress’s SC leader Joginder Singh Mann quits party, May join AAP

Congress’s SC leader Joginder Singh Mann quits occasion, May join AAP

The Congress marketing campaign has suffered a significant setback throughout the Punjab Meeting elections. The Dalit face of the occasion within the state and former minister Joginder Singh Mann has mentioned goodbye to the Congress. Mann on Friday resigned from the occasion in addition to the chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Company.

In accordance with the Indian Specific, nevertheless, Valmiki Madhavi Sikh Mann has not disclosed any particulars about his future plans. However he’s in contact with the Aam Aadmi Occasion and should join AAP within the coming days. He has written an emotional letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Mann has been a minister within the governments of former CMs Beant Singh, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Harcharan Singh Brar and Captain Amarinder Singh. In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Mann mentioned, “It was my dream that once I die, the Congress tricolor ought to be wrapped round my physique, I wished to be within the Congress occasion until my final breath. However Congress occasion is responsible within the put up matric scholarship rip-off and now my soul just isn’t permitting me to proceed in Congress.”

Joginder Singh Mann additional wrote, “Maharaja, Zamindar and Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and different opportunists got here to the occasion for his or her political pursuits, after which the occasion deviated from its values ​​and all the main target was solely on contesting elections and grabbing energy. Simply stayed targeted.”

He mentioned that he was not capable of sleep correctly for the previous few months as he was frightened about lakhs of SC college students whose careers acquired ruined resulting from this rip-off. Mann alleges that as an alternative of punishing the responsible, the occasion is giving them shelter, pointing to a current cupboard resolution.

Joginder Singh Mann is prone to join the Aam Aadmi Occasion. On the similar time, additionally it is being mentioned which you can declare him a candidate from Phagwara. Mann has been a three-time MLA from Phagwara.