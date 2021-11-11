Congress’s Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested in money laundering and drug smuggling case, remembers Rahul Gandhi’s 4-year-old statement on social media

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with its probe into a money laundering and drug smuggling case against him and others. Officials gave this information. He said 56-year-old Khaira was detained by the central probe agency in Punjab under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency had raided the premises of Khaira in March this year.

The ED has alleged that Khaira is an ‘accomplice’ of the drug case convicts and the fake passport gang. Khaira has denied any wrongdoing and said that he is being targeted by central agencies as he has been vocal against the Centre’s three new agricultural laws. He had recently resigned from the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Here social media became active on Khaira’s arrest. People raised questions while sharing four year old tweet of Rahul Gandhi. In this tweet, Rahul Gandhi had said that the Congress party will fight against drugs and show victory. Along with this, some pictures of Rahul Gandhi with Sukhpal Khaira are also being shared.

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested in Drugs smuggling case. Rahul Gandhi’s way of fighting against Drugs ?? https://t.co/c14JjbHL8t pic.twitter.com/TeT6CvNZ1m — decibel (@decibel008) November 11, 2021

Khaira had won the 2017 assembly elections on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket from Bholath assembly seat in Punjab’s Kapurthala district. He resigned from the primary membership of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in January 2019 and formed his own party ‘Punjab Ekta Party’. After that he again joined the Congress.

