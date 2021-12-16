Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted Jacqueline Fernandez jewellery and luxury car! Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted Jacqueline Fernandez jewelery and luxury car worth crores!

was called for questioning

Jacqueline was recently called for questioning in the case on December 8 after ED officials stopped her from going abroad at a private airport in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez has been given jewelery worth 7 crores and a luxury conman by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

the-bang tour

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez came in the news regarding Salman Khan’s The-Bang Tour, due to this case Jacqueline Fernandez could not be a part of The-Bang Tour. Jacqueline Fernandez is in trouble at the moment and it remains to be seen what kind of case unfolds in the coming time.

Inquiry underway

The interrogation of the actress is going on continuously and her permission to go abroad is yet to be received. On the workfront, Jacqueline Fernandez is in news for many projects.

kick 2 announcement

Some time ago Salman Khan announced his film Kick 2 in which it was made clear that Jacqueline Fernandez is going to be a part of this film as well.

Ghost was seen in the police

She was last seen in the film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from him, Yami Gautam was also seen in this film and the characters of both were quite different.