Conn. school ‘pizza’ assignment using toppings as sexual ‘likes’ and ‘dislikes’ was a ‘mistake: Superintendent

One Connecticut school is under fire for handing out a “Pizza and Consent” assignment, where eighth-grade students were given a handout stating that pizza can be used as a “metaphor for sex,” which instructed students to list their favorite and least favorite pizza toppings “in relation to sex.”

Here are some examples: Likes: Cheese = Kissing, “the assignment states. “Dislikes: Olives = Giving Oral,” stated the assignment given to eighth graders within the Enfield Public Schools.

“Now that you know this metaphor for sex, let’s explore your preferences! Draw and color your favorite type of pizza. What’s your favorite style of pizza? Your favorite toppings? What are your pizza no-nos? Now mirror these preferences in relation to sex !, “the assignment states.

The assignment has a section for “likes” and “dislikes,” where students can “mirror” their preferences for pizza toppings “in relation to sex.”

(Enfield Public Schools)

After Parents Defending Education exposed the assignment on Monday, Enfield Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Drezek said during a school board meeting on Tuesday that the assignment was sent “inadvertently” to eighth-graders, and said it was a “mistake.”

“The simple truth was it was a mistake. And I know that there are some who may not believe that. I know there are some who don’t necessarily want that answer,” Drezek said. “In this particular case, I didn’t even get a chance to because the person who made the mistake jumped ahead of it before I was even notified that it had happened.”

He said the content in the assignment was “inappropriate,” and said there’s no “hidden agenda.”

“There was no secret cabal to indoctrinate kids on something. They sent the wrong document,” Drezek said. And I’m not going to perpetuate this story any longer on their behalf. So that’s what happened. And none of us are happy that it happened. No one feels worse that it happened and the person that did it. “

According to Parents Defending Education, the district’s Health and Physical Education Coordinator emailed parents and apologized for the error.

“The incorrect version, as opposed to the revised version of this assignment was mistakenly posted on our grade 8 curriculum page, and was inadvertently used for instruction to grade 8 Health classes. I caught the error after our curriculum revision in June, but failed to post the intended version. I own that, and apologize for the error, “the coordinator reportedly said.

