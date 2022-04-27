Connecticut boy burned after being hit with tennis ball doused in gasoline, lit on fire: Family



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 6-year-old Connecticut boy is recovering in a hospital after another man covered him with a tennis ball gasoline and threw him out on Sunday, causing second- and third-degree burns.

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, said unaccompanied children were seen setting fire to objects and playing with gasoline on Sunday, according to Fox 5 New York.

Dominick Krankall, 6, of Bridgeport Police was found in critical condition and taken to a local hospital. The 6-year-old has a swollen face and a long recovery front, the report said, but the incident may have resulted in minimal scarring in the end.

Detroit elderly man shot while trying to apologize to pedestrians, he almost collided with a car

Police said the investigation was “very active” and would provide more details.

Krankel’s sister, Kayla Degan, said Dominic could be burned to death.

“It simply came to our notice then that my baby brother was lying in a hospital bed that could have been burned to death,” Degan said. “He can just sleep, he can just eat, he can just talk. That’s not right, I just want to break down when I see him like that.”

Degan told NBC New York that another neighbor threw a gasoline-covered tennis ball into the crankcase.

Florida mother thanks deputy who climbed into the burning apartment building to save her 2-year-old daughter from the fire

“All he did was pour gasoline on a tennis ball, take a lighter, light it and check it right in my brother’s mouth – and then run away from him and watch him burn,” Degan said.

No complaints were filed.

A GoFundMe created by the family raised about $ 130,000 and said the incident was the result of harassment.

An update posted on the fundraiser states that Crankell’s condition is improving, but he will have to stay in bed for several months.