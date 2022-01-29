Connecticut braces for snow, wind as winter nor’easter looms



CONNECTICUT (WABC) — Up to two feet of snow is expected to drop on parts of Connecticut this weekend, Governor Ned Lamont said Friday, as the state braces for the blizzard threatening much of the northeast.

The state is exhausting resources to prepare for the storm, including hundreds of employees and snowplows, dozens of salt sheds, and teams from Canada.

They are on hand to help with the storm, which could dump 3 to 5 inches per hour, according to the governor, who spoke at an afternoon press conference.

RELATED | Blizzard warning: NJ coast prepares for nor’easter’s worst

Residents and officials across Connecticut are bracing for the worst, and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of the area from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Gusty winds as high as 45 mph could bring down tree branches and cause power outages, and hazardous driving conditions should be expected overnight Friday into Saturday.

The Office of Public Safety is urging everyone to stay off the road, but if travel is necessary, drivers are urged to prepare for slippery roads and use extreme caution while driving.

Connecticut DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said that Metro-North trains will run very limited service Saturday, Amtrak will not operate, and public transit buses won’t be running.

Lamont said a tractor-trailer ban will be in effect starting at 6 a.m., in coordination with other states.

CLICK HERE for the latest on mass transit impacts in the Tri-State area.

In Stamford, acting Mayor Jeff Curtis declared a snow emergency effective at 6 p.m.

The Snow Emergency will require the removal of all vehicles on designated snow emergency streets, and city parking garages will be open and free of charge from 6 p.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.

“Light snow is now forecast to spread slowly into the state beginning late tonight, with little to no impact on this evenings rush hour commute,” Curtis said. “However, we are declaring a snow emergency now to give residents time to prepare and get their cars off the streets. Heavy snow is predicted to make overnight Friday and Saturday travel hazardous and I encourage all residents to stay home to allow road crews to clear the streets. High winds may lead to downed trees and wires and residents should be prepared, charge cellphones, and make sure you have a plan if the power goes out.”

RELATED | New York area urged to prepare for snow, high winds in weekend nor’easter

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg – now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

School closings and delays

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip