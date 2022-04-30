Connecticut family hosts parade for 6-year-old boy who was burned in alleged bullying incident



A Connecticut boy who was hospitalized with severe burns was reportedly honored with a parade Thursday after he was attacked by a bully, where law enforcement officials and even the mayor took part to help raise his spirits.

New York’s Fox 5 reports that family members and friends gathered outside the window of 6-year-old Dominic Crankle’s Bridgeport Hospital to watch the parade through the window.

According to the report, Mayor Joseph Ganim also joined the parade.

Dominic is recovering at the hospital when police found him with severe burns to his face, arising from an incident where an 8-year-old neighbor threw a petrol-dosed tennis ball – which caught fire – at the boy, Fox 5 reported.

“Within seconds, he came back around the corner screaming, ‘Mom, they set me on fire, they set me on fire,'” Dominic’s sister, Kayla Degan, was quoted as saying. “My little brother has been bullied more than once with this kid.”

Degan said the attack seriously injured his younger brother and changed his standard of living.

“It simply came to our notice then that my baby brother was lying in a hospital bed and could have died of burns,” he said, according to the report. “He can just sleep, he can just eat, he can just talk. That’s not right, I just want to break down when I see him like that.”

An online fundraiser for the boy, hoping to raise $ 50,000 for medical bills, has surpassed $ 500,000.

The eldest son’s mother, however, denies that her son attacked Dominic and urges others to wait for the outcome of the law enforcement investigation.

In a statement to Fox 5, Laura Giacobe said, “We have had a terrible tragedy recently and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured boy. We are working with the authorities to determine what happened and we fully support their investigation.” People will wait until officials make their decision or make a guess.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

