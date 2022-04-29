World

Connecticut first responders throw parade for young burn victim

5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — There was a parade Thursday in Connecticut for a boy who was badly burned when he was playing with other kids in his neighborhood.

Six-year-old Dominick watched and waved from his hospital room in Bridgeport as first responders drove by with lights on and sirens blaring.

Dominick was burned on his face and one of his legs on Sunday.

Police: Connecticut 6-year-old suffers burns on face and leg after kids seen playing with gasoline

Police say Dominick, his brother and two other children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

Police say they’re reviewing security camera footage of the incident.

