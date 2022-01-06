Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Recovering After Hip Replacement Surgery – Gadget Clock

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is home and recovering after hip replacement surgery.

According to his communications director, Lamont had the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford.

He says the surgery is similar to one Lamont had about a year ago, but this was on the opposite hip.

Lamont is expected to rest at home for the next couple of days while working remotely.