Connecticut hedge fund heiress admits to secretly filming minor in her Greenwich mansion



A judge has sealed the case of a wealthy Connecticut woman who pleaded guilty to secretly photographing a minor and two others at her Greenwich Palace with obscene intent.

Hadley Palmer, 53, pleaded guilty to four counts of felony criminal mischief on March 11, 2017, court records show. As part of the appeal agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop the two most serious charges against him.

But the case, and the details of his specific offenses in the special document, will be protected from public view following the decision of Stamford Judge John Blai, despite the objections of an Associated Press reporter in court.

In a Feb. 1 ruling, Blaui wrote that “between 2017 and 2018, defendants knowingly photographed, photographed, and recorded certain individuals without their knowledge or consent and in situations where those individuals were not at ease, and a reasonable expectation was confidentiality, and defendant’s At least one photograph depicts a minor, “according to a filing obtained by Stamford Advocate.

“I’ve never seen the entire file sealed like this,” Joel Faxon, a longtime attorney who has represented victims of child sexual abuse in several high-profile cases, told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday.

Lara Yeretsian, a high-profile criminal defense attorney, said that publicizing the case and correcting the names of the victims may not be enough to protect their identities.

The case was initially sealed after his arrest in October. According to the New York Post, attorneys for the victims also supported the sealing of the case filed by Palmer’s attorney on January 14.

Palmer’s attorney, Michael Mihan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Palmer pleaded guilty to four counts, three counts of burglary and the risk of injuring a minor, as part of a deal that includes more serious allegations of employing a minor in an obscene performance, a Class A crime, and possession of child pornography.

Two of the vicarious charges are Class D offenses, the third involves a minor, and the risk of injury in a child charge is Class C. Under Connecticut law, the allegations indicate that the victims were portrayed unknowingly when they had a reasonable expectation of privacy “with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desire of the suspect” or someone else.

Palmer could face up to three months to five years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender when he is released. He will be on probation for 20 years.

“I don’t think he got a big deal because he’s rich,” Yeresian said. “In fact, although he did not have to be convicted of some of the more serious crimes against him, his future is still uncertain and in the hands of the judge.”

Nevertheless, he predicted a sentence at the lower end of the scale due to Palmer’s lack of prior criminal history and “unusually long” probation length.

Blaui argued that victims’ privacy rights exceeded the public’s right to access documents.

Faxon said the decision struck him as “extremely unusual,” but said he respected the judge’s decision.

“Judge Blaui is an excellent judge,” he said. “He’s been a judge for a long time, so there could be a situation, I think, that deserves to be completely sealed – but I’d say it’s extraordinarily unusual.”

Yet, he noted, in some of his own cases, he even struggled to get court approval using pseudonyms for victims of child abuse in civil cases.

“There is no judge who will grant a sealed file, and I have a child who was sexually abused,” he said of an ongoing lawsuit against longtime CNN producer John Griffin. “Much worse than the allegations in this case, this guy has federal life in prison for accusing Griffin.”

According to the Advocate’s Report, Palmer’s investigation led to the arrest of Dr. Jerome Bradley, an 83-year-old child psychologist. He was charged with abuse, neglect or failure to report a child injury. Her case file has also been sealed in online records.

Palmer, daughter of the late Gerald Fine, founder of the hedge fund, is currently going through a divorce from her husband Bradley Palmer.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.