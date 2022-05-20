Connecticut high school lacrosse player James McGrath laid to rest after Trumbull funeral Mass



Relations, classmates and different mourners gathered on the funeral of the 17-year-old on Friday morning.

“Our complete physique hurts, Fairfield Prep’s complete physique hurts, Shelton’s complete physique hurts,” the Reverend Brian Gannon stated in a praise at St. Theresa’s Church in Trumbull. “We misplaced a brother, an area boy, and all of us really feel the ache for that loss.”

Gannon McGraw’s father additionally invited a line from Kevin McGraw, who talked about the gorgeous climate a couple of days in the past when his son’s Fairfield School Preparatory School lacrosse teammates took to the sphere of their first recreation because the tragedy, squatting in opposition to Shelton High School, the place he was killed. {The teenager} had many associates and the place his sister is a senior.

“Kevin, you instructed everybody within the Shelton-Prep recreation that you just thought Jimmy had intervened and we would have a great climate,” he stated. “I believe there’s one thing in it. You feel it. I hope we are able to all really feel it. You are surrounded by Jimmy’s love.”

McGrath died after a struggle outdoors a high school celebration simply earlier than midnight on Saturday. In accordance to courtroom paperwork, he and three different youngsters have been stabbed in a brawl wherein 25 youths have been concerned.

Raul Elijah Val, 16, of Milford, has been charged with one depend of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated manslaughter. A scholar at St. Joseph’s High School in Valle Tumble, a high school close to Fairfield School Preparatory School, a Jesuit Catholic school the place McGrath Jr. was.

Investigators might proceed to seek for events concerned within the battle, which could lead on to further expenses.

“They have been very pleasant. The youngsters have been well mannered and respectful,” Val’s neighbor instructed the suspect and his household’s Gadget Clock Digital. “It is laborious to consider.”

A St. Joseph correspondent instructed Gadget Clock Digital that Valle was in a great tutorial place and had not had any fights on the school earlier than the Might 14 incident.

The Shelton Detective Bureau remains to be actively investigating McGraw’s homicide and is encouraging you to name the Shelton Police Division at 203-924-1544 when you have details about the incident.